Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 107 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $5,339,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $374.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.38. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

