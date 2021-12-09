Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 569 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

