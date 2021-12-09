Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 71,477 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

NYSE V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

