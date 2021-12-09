Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

NYSE:MMC opened at $172.91 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

