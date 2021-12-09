Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $147.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.57 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.