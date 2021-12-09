Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,867.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,711.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

