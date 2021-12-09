Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Lowers Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.94 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.26. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

