Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

