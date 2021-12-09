Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 109,168 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $14.99.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $550.63 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

