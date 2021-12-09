Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.01. 2,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

