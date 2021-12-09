Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.