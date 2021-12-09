Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group cut shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

