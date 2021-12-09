Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 72,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,858 shares.The stock last traded at $59.79 and had previously closed at $57.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

