Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Upgraded to Buy at Evercore ISI

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.83.

TSE QSR opened at C$75.78 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$69.42 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.16.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399996 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

