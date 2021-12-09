Reviewing Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Golden Path Acquisition and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Golden Path Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Alphabet
|0
|1
|30
|0
|2.97
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Golden Path Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Alphabet
|$182.53 billion
|10.82
|$40.27 billion
|$103.84
|28.64
Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
33.0% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Golden Path Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Alphabet
|29.52%
|30.22%
|21.25%
Summary
Alphabet beats Golden Path Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Golden Path Acquisition
Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
