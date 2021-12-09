Reviewing Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 13.47% 13.38% 8.65% New Relic -34.60% -59.45% -17.10%

60.2% of Momo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of New Relic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Momo has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momo and New Relic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.30 billion 0.75 $322.37 million $1.43 7.23 New Relic $667.65 million 10.37 -$192.61 million ($3.94) -26.88

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Momo and New Relic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 4 0 0 2.00 New Relic 0 7 5 0 2.42

Momo currently has a consensus target price of $13.30, indicating a potential upside of 28.63%. New Relic has a consensus target price of $109.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than New Relic.

Summary

Momo beats New Relic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc. operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

