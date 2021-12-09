Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

