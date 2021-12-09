RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share.

Shares of RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.74 and its 200-day moving average is $663.42. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RH stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

