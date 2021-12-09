RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS.

RH stock opened at $623.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.74 and its 200 day moving average is $663.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RH stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

