RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $766.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.

RH stock opened at $576.96 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $635.74 and its 200-day moving average is $663.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

