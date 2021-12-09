RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $766.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.73.
RH stock opened at $576.96 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $635.74 and its 200-day moving average is $663.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.