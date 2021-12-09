Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

RYTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 612,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

