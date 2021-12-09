Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.