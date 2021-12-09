Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 million, a P/E ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 1.59.
Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
