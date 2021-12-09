Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. 15,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 548,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $5,280,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $71,105,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,653,610 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,551 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

