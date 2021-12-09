Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE RIO opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

