Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rivian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($17.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

Get Rivian alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough bought 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 over the last 90 days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.