Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 134.08.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 122.12 on Monday. Rivian has a 12-month low of 95.20 and a 12-month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.