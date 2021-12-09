Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKE opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.