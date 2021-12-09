Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $111.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.80. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

