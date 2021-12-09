Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,671 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

