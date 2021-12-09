Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 575.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386,991 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

