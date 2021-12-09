Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

