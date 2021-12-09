Robert W. Baird Boosts Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $62.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens boosted their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

