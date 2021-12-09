Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

