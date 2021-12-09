Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.69. 40,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,291,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

