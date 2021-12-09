Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.16.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

