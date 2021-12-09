Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.81 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

