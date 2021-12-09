Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 3.8%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $266.03 and last traded at $265.80. 112,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,270,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 116.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

