Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

