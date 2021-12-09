Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $593,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 230.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

NYSE:ROP opened at $471.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.