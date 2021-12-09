Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $131.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average is $117.58. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

