Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 391 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.39. 8,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

