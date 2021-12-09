Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,437 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,694,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,420,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.77. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.