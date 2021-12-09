Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 732.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

