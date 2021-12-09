Royal Bank of Canada Has $381,000 Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

