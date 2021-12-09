Royal Bank of Canada Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.