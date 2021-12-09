Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$154.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$128.42 to C$134.29 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$144.95.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$137.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.06. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$94.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total value of C$8,025,663.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

