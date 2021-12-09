Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 93.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PJT Partners by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

