Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. 51,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,965. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,970,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

