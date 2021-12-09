Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 376,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 270,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.