Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 65.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryder System by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

